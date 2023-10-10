Wawa Volunteer Firefighters Supporting the Fight Against Breast Cancer on October 14

October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month. Breast cancer is the most common cancer diagnosed in Canadian women. It is the second leading cause of death, with one in eight women being diagnosed with Breast Cancer in their lifetime.

“We all know someone who has been affected by cancer in some way” says Wawa Firefighter Ray Renaud, who organized the campaign. “We felt doing this would be something we could do to increase awareness and raise some funds to help advance research towards treatment or even a cure, while offering support to people impacted by this disease. We want to show support to those impacted by breast cancer, including our families, friends, and our community. Positive outcomes in breast cancer prevention, early detection, treatment, and support are achievable when we work collectively with people united by the same goals.”

The Wawa Volunteer firefighters will be conducting a fundraiser boot-drive in Wawa on Saturday, October 14 from 11:00 am to 2:00 pm. They will be set up at Canadian Tire, John’s Independent Grocery, and Tim Horton’s.

Please come out, donate, and join us in our commitment of helping to make a difference in the fight to end breast cancer. Together we can create a future without breast cancer.

For more information, please contact Ray Renaud at (705) 255-0628.