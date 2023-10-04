Nipissing West OPP – Investigation continues into fatal collision on Hwy 144

One person is deceased after a motor vehicle collision involving two vehicles.

On September 30, 2023, shortly after 5:00 p.m., members from the Nipissing West Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP), Greater Sudbury Police Service, Greater Sudbury Fire Service and Manitoulin-Sudbury Paramedic Services, responded to a two-vehicle collision on Highway 144, near Dowling, in the City of Greater Sudbury.

The driver of one vehicle, a 45-year-old-person from Rayside-Balfour, was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Two passengers from the second vehicle, were transported to the local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries by paramedic services.

The highway was closed in both directions for under ten hours, while members of the OPP Traffic Incident Management Enforcement Team (T.I.M.E.) attended and assisted in the investigation, which is still ongoing.

If anyone has any information regarding this investigation, please contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or submit information online at www.ontariocrimestoppers.ca where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2000.