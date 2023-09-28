Ontario Government releases the 2022-23 Public Accounts

The Ontario government released the 2022-23 Public Accounts, which provide the final audited financial results of the province for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2023.

“As Ontario’s population continues to grow, the Public Accounts show that we are taking a targeted, responsible approach to the province’s fiscal plan, creating the conditions to attract jobs and investments, building critical infrastructure, and, at the same time, providing Ontarians with the services they depend on,” said Caroline Mulroney, President of the Treasury Board. “We are committed to prudent management of taxpayer dollars, while making much-needed investments to build a more resilient economy and a stronger Ontario.”

The 2022-23 Public Accounts illustrate that the government is delivering on its Plan to Build by investing $186.4 billion across all programs. This represents a $15.9 billion or 9.3 percent increase over program spending in the previous fiscal year. Some key investments from the 2022-23 Public Accounts include:

Infrastructure spending increased by 8.5 percent, to a total of $19.2 billion, to build highways, roads, schools, and other community infrastructure as part of the province’s Plan to Build.

Health sector base program spending increased by 8 percent, to a total of $75.2 billion, to provide convenient and improved quality care to people in communities across the province.

Education sector-based program spending increased by 16 percent, to a total of $33.6 billion, supporting Ontario families. This increase includes the implementation of the Canada-wide Early Learning and Child Care Agreement, which reduces average out-of-pocket childcare fees for parents across the province.

“Despite the strong position Ontario is in today, we’re mindful that the province is not immune to any potential slowdown in economic growth,” said Peter Bethlenfalvy, Minister of Finance. “In the face of heightened economic and geopolitical challenges, including the Bank of Canada’s interest rate increases, we will continue to take a responsible and targeted approach to building a strong Ontario by supporting people and businesses today, while laying a strong fiscal foundation for future generations.”

The Public Accounts reports a 2022-23 deficit of $5.9 billion — $14.0 billion lower than the 2022 Budget projection, building on the government’s track record of strong fiscal management. This result mainly reflects higher taxation revenues due to strong economic growth and higher-than-expected inflation. Higher revenues were also reported by ministries and the broader public sector.

For the sixth year in a row the government has received a clean audit opinion from the Province’s Auditor General. The province is committed to providing regular reporting and to being open, honest and transparent about the state of Ontario’s finances.