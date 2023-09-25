East Algoma OPP – Charges laid after Complaints

On September 21, 2023, the East Algoma Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) arrested a person in relation to numerous on-going breach related calls in Elliot Lake.

The complainants reported that a male was working as a contractor in town and was not supposed to be around children. These complainants were such that the male was working at homes where children were present and as a result of prior charges, he was on conditions not to.

At approximately 11:30 p.m. on September 21, police located and arrested the male.

James WICKENDEN (Jay SLOYCHUK), 40-years-old, from Elliot Lake, was charged with:

Voyeurism

Fail to comply with Prohibition regarding children (three counts)

The accused is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice Bail Court in Blind River on September 22, 2023.

Police are requesting anyone who may have additional information or believes that they were a victim of similar circumstance to contact East Algoma OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or submit information online at: www.sudburycrimestoppers.com