Saturday Morning News – September 23rd

Weather: Rainfall Warning
- Today – Cloudy. 60 percent chance of showers early this morning with risk of a thunderstorm. Wind becoming east 20 km/h late this morning. High 22. Humidex 27. UV index 3 or moderate.
- Tonight – Mainly cloudy. Low 13.
Northeast Region Forest Fire Update:
- There are 33 active wildland fires in the Northeast Region. There was a fire in the Cochrane region yesterday – but it already out. In the fires remaining, 1 fire is under control and 32 are being observed.The fire hazard is mostly moderate to high across the majority of the Northeast Region today, with some select areas mostly located along the Quebec border, roughly from Thorne to Pembroke and southwards down to Gravenhurst which is showing a low hazard this afternoon.
News Tidbits:
- There is finally a residential withdrawal management facility to help those battling mental health and addiction crises. The Northway Wellness Centre opened Thursday at 145 Old Garden River Road (the former Sault Star building) in Sault Ste. Marie. This facility offers 20 beds to individuals needing help.
