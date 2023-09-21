Breaking News

Thursday Morning News – September 21

Sep 21, 2023 at 07:57

Weather:

  • Today – Mainly cloudy. Fog patches dissipating this morning. High 20. Humidex 25. UV index 4 or moderate.
  • Tonight – Mainly cloudy. Fog patches developing before morning. Low 14.

Northeast Forest Fire Update:

  • There are 33 active fires (33 yesterday) in the Northeast Region, 2 are under control and 31 are being observed. The wildland fire hazard is primarily low to moderate across the Northeast Region; except for Massey and surrounding areas, as well as a small portion of the region located east of Montreal River Harbour which are both showing a high hazard.

News Tidbits:

  • Karen Bell is the new chief of Garden River First Nation. She defeated incumbent Andy Rickard.
  • Don’t forget – Rock Island House Concert – Simon Kempston
