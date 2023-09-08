SE OPP Wawa – Multiple charges laid after domestic dispute

A Wawa resident is facing multiple criminal charges as a result of a domestic dispute. On September 3, 2023, shortly after 1:00 p.m., members of the Superior East Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a disturbance on Highway 101 near Wawa.

As a result of the investigation, a 59-year-old person from Wawa was arrested and charged with the following:

Sexual Assault

Harassing Communications

Domestic Mischief

Breach of Recognizance

The accused was released from custody with a scheduled court date in October 2023 in Wawa. Due to the domestic nature of the incident, the name of the accused will not be released to protect the identity of the victim.