SE OPP Chapleau – Chapleau resident charged with posession for purpose of trafficking

On August 30, 2023, shortly after 2:00 p.m., members of the Superior East Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) were conducting general patrol when they observed a wanted individual on Birch Street in Chapleau.
The individual was arrested and subsequently searched, with officers locating a large amount of suspected Fentanyl and drug paraphernalia. As a result, April TANGIE, 32 years-of-age, of Chapleau was charged with one count of Possession of a Schedule I Substance for the Purpose of Trafficking.
The accused was remanded into custody pending a bail hearing.
