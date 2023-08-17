Events for August 17, 2023
|Drop-in: 1:00 PM – 3:00 PM
|Visitor Centre, Agawa Bay
|MEET THE NATURALIST: ALIEN INVADERS – They attach to our gear, hide in plain sight, and out-compete native species. Drop in with Stuart to learn about the invaders that have snuck into the park and what we can do to help contain their spread!
|Drop-in: 2:00 PM – 4:00 PM
|Agawa Bay Campground Gatehouse
|MEET THE NATURALIST: BACKCOUNTRY 101 – Calling all paddlers, hikers, and everyone in between! Meet Priya to get inspired for your next camping trip in the backcountry of Lake Superior Provincial Park and learn some helpful tips for making your adventure a safe and enjoyable one.
|9:00 PM – 10:00 PM
|Amphitheatre, Agawa Bay
|EVENING PROGRAM: LIFE ON THE EDGE – Often overlooked and sometimes even inadvertently trampled, the plants growing at the edge of Lake Superior are extreme survivors, facing powerful waves, scorching heat, and bitter cold. Join Anna for an exploration of the diverse and resilient coastal flora that grow along the park’s rugged coastline.
Latest posts by This Media Release (see all)
- LSPP – Alien Invaders, Backcountry 101 & Life on the Edge - August 17, 2023
- LSPP – Fantastic Fishin’ & Flight of the Peregrine Falcon - August 16, 2023
- LSPP – Magnificent Moose & Anishinaabe Medicine Wheel Teachings - August 15, 2023