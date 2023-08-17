LSPP – Alien Invaders, Backcountry 101 & Life on the Edge

Drop-in: 1:00 PM – 3:00 PM Visitor Centre, Agawa Bay

MEET THE NATURALIST: ALIEN INVADERS – They attach to our gear, hide in plain sight, and out-compete native species. Drop in with Stuart to learn about the invaders that have snuck into the park and what we can do to help contain their spread!

Drop-in: 2:00 PM – 4:00 PM Agawa Bay Campground Gatehouse

MEET THE NATURALIST: BACKCOUNTRY 101 – Calling all paddlers, hikers, and everyone in between! Meet Priya to get inspired for your next camping trip in the backcountry of Lake Superior Provincial Park and learn some helpful tips for making your adventure a safe and enjoyable one.

9:00 PM – 10:00 PM Amphitheatre, Agawa Bay