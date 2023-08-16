An individual who was reported missing on August 7, 2023, has been located deceased by members of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Aviation Services and members of the OPP Emergency Response Team (ERT).

On August 16, 2023, members of the OPP Aviation Services and ERT located an individual who was reported missing on August 7, 2023, deceased in the Nipigon area. Members of the OPP ERT, Aviation Services, Canine Unit, along with assistance from the Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry (MNRF) Conservation Officers and Forest Helicopters all assisted in the search.

This now remains a private matter for the family of the deceased.

The Nipigon OPP would like to thank both the public and our media partners for their assistance in this matter.