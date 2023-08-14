SE OPP Wawa – Wawa Resident Charged after Disturbances

A Wawa resident is facing charges after causing a disturbance at a local business. On August 10, 2023, shortly before 11:00 p.m., members of the Superior East Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a disturbance on Mission Road in Wawa.

As a result of the investigation, Katie GIPSON, 35 years-of-age, of Wawa was arrested and charged with two counts of Fail to Comply with Undertaking.

The accused was released from custody and is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice on September 11, 2023 in Wawa.