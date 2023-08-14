SE OPP Chapleau – Charges laid after disturbance

One individual is facing numerous charges as a result of a domestic investigation. On August 1, 2023, shortly after 10:00 a.m., members of the Superior East Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) were notified of a disturbance near Honey Lake, south of the town of Chapleau.

As a result of the investigation, a 31-year-old person from Sault Ste. Marie has been arrested and charged with the following:

Assault – Spousal

Assault Causing Bodily Harm – Spousal

Assault with a Weapon – Spousal

Mischief – Domestic

Uttering Threats – Cause Death or Bodily Harm – Spousal

The accused was released from custody and is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in August 2023 in Chapleau. Due to the domestic nature of the incident, the name of the accused will not be released to protect the identity of the victim.