Nipigon OPP – Help Sought in Locating Steven Salo

The Nipigon Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) along with the OPP Emergency Response Team (ERT) and a helicopter are searching in the Nipigon area. Police are seeking the public’s assistance in locating a missing 60 year old male, named Steven SALO.

Steven is described as 5’10”, medium build, short brown/grey hair, and blue eyes. He was last seen in Nipigon, on Newton Street on August 7, 2023. Possibly driving a 2009 Chevrolet Silverado pick up truck bearing Ontario marker – AS84327

If you have any contact with Steve or have any information regarding his whereabouts, please contact the Ontario Provincial Police 1-888-310-1122