Marathon OPP – Contact OPP if you Witness Aggressive Driving Behaviours

Members of the Marathon Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Detachment are urging members of the public to contact police in the event you witness aggressive driving behaviors or suspected impaired drivers while traveling along the highways after two separate traffic complaints have resulted in charges for two separate drivers.

On August 23, at approximately 9:00 p.m., members of the Marathon OPP Detachment received a traffic complaint regarding an erratic driver travelling along Highway 17. Marathon OPP members patrolled and located the subject vehicle. A traffic stop was then conducted.

Through investigation, it was determined that the driver of the subject motor vehicle was a suspended driver. A 70-year-old of Wiseton, Saskatchewan, has been charged with Driving While Under Suspension.

The accused is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Marathon at a later date.

On August 14, 2023, at approximately 2:00 a.m., members of the Marathon OPP Detachment received a traffic complaint regarding an aggressive driver traveling along Highway 17. Marathon OPP patrolled and located the subject vehicle. A traffic stop was then conducted.

Through investigation, a 44-year-old of Orangeville has been charged with Drive Motor Vehicle – Not equipped with Ignition Interlock Device.

The accused is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Marathon at a later date.

Marathon OPP want to remind the public that if you see anything suspicious or suspect an impaired driver you should contact the Ontario Provincial Police or your nearest police authority immediately.

The OPP can be reached anywhere in the Province of Ontario at 1-888-310-1122.

If you wish to remain anonymous you can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) where you may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $2000.