SE OPP – Arrest made after large sum of money taken during break and enter

An individual from Chapleau is facing charges after breaking into another person’s home. On July 28, 2023, shortly after 8:00 a.m., members of the Superior East Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) were notified of a break and enter to a residence on Connaught Street in Chapleau. During the break and enter, a large sum of money was taken from inside the residence.

Through investigation, police were able to identify and locate the accused. As a result, 47-year-old Michel COTE, of Chapleau, was arrested and charged with:

Break, Enter a Dwelling House

Theft Over $5000

The accused was released from custody and is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice on September 18, 2023 in Chapleau.