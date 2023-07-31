Marathon OPP – Driver Charged with Impaired at RIDE Check

On July 26, 2023, at approximately 10:00 p.m., members of the Marathon Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Detachment were conducting a RIDE program on Pennisula Road.

A driver entered the RIDE program and was administered a roadside screening device. The driver failed and was subsequently arrested then transported to the Marathon OPP Detachment for further testing.

Through investigation, Paul JOHNSON, 32-years-old, of North Bay, has been charged with:

· Operation While Impaired – Blood Alcohol Concentration (80 Plus)

· Operation While Impaired – Alcohol and Drugs

The accused received a 90-Day Administrative Drivers Licence Suspension and 7-Day Vehicle Impoundment.

The accused was released from custody and is scheduled to appear in the Ontario Court of Justice in Marathon on September 13, 2023.

The OPP remains committed to taking alcohol/drug-impaired drivers off our roads through enforcement and public education. If you suspect that someone is driving while impaired by alcohol or drugs, it is important to call 9-1-1 to report it.