Nipigon OPP – Driver caught driving 160km/h

On July 27, 2023, at approximately 3:00 p.m., members of the Nipigon Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Detachment were conducting radar enforcement on Highway 11-17 near Nipigon where a vehicle was observed travelling 160 Kilometers per hour in a posted 90 Kilometer zone. The officer then conducted a traffic stop on the subject motor vehicle.

Through investigation, a 43-year-old from Quebec, has been charged with: Drive Motor Vehicle – Perform Stunt – Excessive Speed.

The accused received a 30-day Administrative Drivers Licence Suspension (ADLS) and a 14-day vehicle impoundment.

The accused received a Part III Summons and is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Nipigon at a later date.

The OPP remains committed to taking aggressive drivers off our roads through enforcement and public education. If you suspect that someone is driving while impaired by alcohol or drugs, it is important to call 9-1-1 to report it.