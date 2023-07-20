SE OPP Chapleau – Youth facing criminal charges

A youth from Superior East is facing criminal charges following a domestic dispute. On July 12, 2023, shortly before 8:00 p.m., members of the Superior East Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) were notified of a threats occurrence on Pine Street in Chapleau.

As a result of the investigation, a 15-year-old from Chapleau was arrested and charged with the following:

Uttering Threats – Cause Death or Bodily Harm – Spousal – three counts

Uttering Threats – Damage Property

Sexual Assault on a Person Under 16 Years of Age

Failure to Comply with Release Order – two counts

Failure to Comply with Probation Order – two counts

The youth was released from custody and is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in July 2023 in Chapleau. The identity of the accused is being withheld as it is protected under provisions of the Youth Criminal Justice Act (YCJA).