Kingsview Minerals Initial Drilling Results Confirm Critical Metals Targets at Echum Project

Kingsview Minerals Ltd. is pleased to announce the first results from the recently completed initial drill program at its 13,056-hectare gold-silver and critical metals Echum Project in Wawa, Ontario. Adjacent to Alamos’ Island Gold Mine and Argonaut’s Magino Gold Deposit, this property totals 7,691 hectares and includes greenstones and banded iron formations. ).

Initial drilling focused on testing the upper portions of the Smoke critical metal target, which was first identified through the 2021 airborne VTEM and 2023 IP surveys (Figure 2). The Smoke target had not been previously drill-tested, and Kingsview is pleased with the widespread occurrence of copper and zinc values as well as the occurrence of significant quartz veining, often a sign of the presence of regional scale deformation zones. Highlighted critical element assay results are summarized in the table below, including drill hole EC-23-002 which returned 0.07% copper (Cu) and 0.21% zinc (Zn) over 19 metres, including 0.09% Cu and 0.24% Zn over 11.5 metres.

James Macintosh, President and CEO, commented: “We are pleased that we were able to pierce the top of our VTEM and IP targets in our initial drilling. The presence of near-surface copper and zinc values confirm the Smoke target as a priority critical metals target for Phase 2 exploration at Echum. Our technical team also noted that some aspects of the wide mineralized section were visually similar to some of the known gold deposits in the area, such as Alamos’ Island Gold Mine. This suggests that there is potential for the Echum Project to host significant gold and silver mineralization in addition to the identified copper and zinc in this initial limited drilling. Our first two drill holes only tested the top third of our 500-metre deep VTEM target, which also has a strike length of 800 metres. Interpreting the complex structures intersected in the drilling will help us build our geological knowledge of this very large, underexplored property. The Company has many additional targets for future exploration at the Echum Project.”

On the back of initial drilling results with encouraging copper and zinc values near or above the VTEM conductor, the Company has an extensive surface exploration plan to closely examine the gold and critical metals potential at Echum (Figure 3).