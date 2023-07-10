Men’s Night Golf – July 6th

141 golfers

1st FLIGHT:

1st: Lee Bryar, Anders Dereski, Spare – 31

2nd: Paul Bernath, John Simon, Vic Sillanpaa – 32

3rd: Dylan Buckell, Brad Case, Brandon Case – 33

2nd FLIGHT:

1st: Rob Vernier, Bill Carruthers, Karl Benstead – 33

2nd: Ray Baronette, Cooper Moore, Kyston Stevens – 33

3rd: Dave Jennings, Luc Belanger, Jean Desgagne – 33

3rd FLIGHT:

1st: Tom Terris, Luke Morden, Tom Fahrer – 35

2nd: Mike Hogan, Tim Lesarge, Tanner Paddock – 35

3rd: James Morden, Monte White, Michel Lemoyne – 35

4th FLIGHT:

1st: Ray Chevrier, Sebastian Chevrier, Steve Duchesne – 35

2nd: Mike McCoy, Mark McRae, Rolly Lachappelle – 36

3rd: Gilles Pelletier, Dave Hall, Don Humphries – 36

5th FLIGHT:

1st: Derek Hardy, Kyle Wood, Michel Lemoyne – 36

2nd: Tony Thomas, Eric Mitrikas, Vic Sillanpaa – 36

3rd: Nick Alexopoulos, Scott Carruthers, Steve Jozin – 36

6th FLIGHT:

1st: Joel Dechamplain, Darcey Pilon, Spare – 36

2nd: Jeff Amos, Chris Simon, James Roberge – 36

3rd: Jeremiah Lefebvre, Rocco Cliff, Austin Fellinger – 37

7th FLIGHT:

1st: Rob Sedore, RJ Sedore, Gilbert Bouchard – 37

2nd: Kevin Auger, Steve Duchesne, Rau Duchesne – 37

3rd: Dave Dupuis, Dean Domich, Curtis Cooke – 37

8th FIGHT:

1st: Kelly Adams, Cam Adams, Spare – 38

2nd: Ray Renaud, Richard Davidson, Scott Nolan – 39

3rd: Kevin Auger, Marc Szekely, Dan Szekely – 40

9th FLIGHT:

1st: Paul Bernath, Scott Robinson, Jim Wallace – 40

2nd: Jeff Austin, Ray Brisson, Ralph Zagar – 41

10th FLIGHT:

1st: Garth Wheatley, Al Hardy, Connor Langille – 41

Special Events Winners:

Closest to Hole #1 (North of 17 Restaurant: 1 Hercules Cheese Pep Pizza): Rick Funk

Closest to Hole #2 (Northern Lights Ford: $30.00 Cash Prize): Sebastian Chevrier

Closest to Hole #3 (Stretch Lumber: $30.00 Cash Prize): Bart Wood

Closest to Hole #4 (Whitefish Lodge: $30.00 Cash Prize): Matt Kloosterhuis

Closest to Hole #5 (RJ’s Bait: 90 Cash Prize): Mike Belanger

Closest to Hole #6 (AJ’s Pizza: 3 10oz Steaks): Jarett Asselin

Closest to Hole #7 (Mission Motors: $30.00 Cash Prize): Mike McCoy

Closest to Hole #8 (Trans Canada Chrysler: $30.00 Cash Prize): Anders Morden

Closest to Hole #9 (Wawa Motor Inn: $30. 00 Cash Prize): Anders Dereski

Senior Men (65+) Longest Drive Hole #5 (Subway .. buy $15/get $15 for free + $10.00 Cash Prize): Al MacDonald

Men’s Longest Drive Hole #8 (Canadian Tire: $25 Gift Certificate): Anders Dereski

Winner: $15 Clubhouse Voucher: Rolly Lachappelle

Winner of Cash Draw $64.50: Garth Wheatley (drawn by Rob)

Hole in One Competition on Holes 3#7 – $3,688.50 – NO WINNER – Includes holes 3 & 7. Next weeks amount is $3,759.00 ($3,688.50 + $70.50) – *ALL goes to the Winner*

25 Foot Putt $360.50 – No Winner last week. Next week’s putt will be $431.00 ($360.50 + $70.50) – 3 putters for next week –Scott Carruthers, Peter Moore, Al MacDonald – Putt off will happen July 13th

Please remember to bring cash, no debit or credit cards for Men’s Night entry.

Thank you to all that support the club weekly. A very big thank you to all our local sponsors for the 2023 season!!

Without their support, Men’s Night would not be the success it is today.