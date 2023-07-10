Breaking News

Men’s Night Golf – July 6th

141 golfers

1st FLIGHT:
1st: Lee Bryar, Anders Dereski, Spare – 31
2nd: Paul Bernath, John Simon, Vic Sillanpaa – 32
3rd: Dylan Buckell, Brad Case, Brandon Case – 33

2nd FLIGHT:
1st: Rob Vernier, Bill Carruthers, Karl Benstead – 33
2nd: Ray Baronette, Cooper Moore, Kyston Stevens – 33
3rd: Dave Jennings, Luc Belanger, Jean Desgagne – 33

3rd FLIGHT:
1st: Tom Terris, Luke Morden, Tom Fahrer – 35
2nd: Mike Hogan, Tim Lesarge, Tanner Paddock – 35
3rd: James Morden, Monte White, Michel Lemoyne – 35

4th FLIGHT:
1st: Ray Chevrier, Sebastian Chevrier, Steve Duchesne – 35
2nd: Mike McCoy, Mark McRae, Rolly Lachappelle – 36
3rd: Gilles Pelletier, Dave Hall, Don Humphries – 36

5th FLIGHT:
1st: Derek Hardy, Kyle Wood, Michel Lemoyne – 36
2nd: Tony Thomas, Eric Mitrikas, Vic Sillanpaa – 36
3rd: Nick Alexopoulos, Scott Carruthers, Steve Jozin – 36

6th FLIGHT:
1st: Joel Dechamplain, Darcey Pilon, Spare – 36
2nd: Jeff Amos, Chris Simon, James Roberge – 36
3rd: Jeremiah Lefebvre, Rocco Cliff, Austin Fellinger – 37

7th FLIGHT:
1st: Rob Sedore, RJ Sedore, Gilbert Bouchard – 37
2nd: Kevin Auger, Steve Duchesne, Rau Duchesne – 37
3rd: Dave Dupuis, Dean Domich, Curtis Cooke – 37

8th FIGHT:
1st: Kelly Adams, Cam Adams, Spare – 38
2nd: Ray Renaud, Richard Davidson, Scott Nolan – 39
3rd: Kevin Auger, Marc Szekely, Dan Szekely – 40

9th FLIGHT:
1st: Paul Bernath, Scott Robinson, Jim Wallace – 40
2nd: Jeff Austin, Ray Brisson, Ralph Zagar – 41

10th FLIGHT:
1st: Garth Wheatley, Al Hardy, Connor Langille – 41

 

Special Events Winners:

Closest to Hole #1 (North of 17 Restaurant: 1 Hercules Cheese Pep Pizza): Rick Funk
Closest to Hole #2 (Northern Lights Ford: $30.00 Cash Prize): Sebastian Chevrier
Closest to Hole #3 (Stretch Lumber: $30.00 Cash Prize): Bart Wood
Closest to Hole #4 (Whitefish Lodge: $30.00 Cash Prize): Matt Kloosterhuis
Closest to Hole #5 (RJ’s Bait: 90 Cash Prize): Mike Belanger
Closest to Hole #6 (AJ’s Pizza: 3 10oz Steaks): Jarett Asselin
Closest to Hole #7 (Mission Motors: $30.00 Cash Prize): Mike McCoy
Closest to Hole #8 (Trans Canada Chrysler: $30.00 Cash Prize): Anders Morden
Closest to Hole #9 (Wawa Motor Inn: $30. 00 Cash Prize): Anders Dereski

Senior Men (65+) Longest Drive Hole #5 (Subway .. buy $15/get $15 for free + $10.00 Cash Prize): Al MacDonald
Men’s Longest Drive Hole #8 (Canadian Tire: $25 Gift Certificate): Anders Dereski

Winner: $15 Clubhouse Voucher: Rolly Lachappelle

Winner of Cash Draw $64.50: Garth Wheatley (drawn by Rob)

Hole in One Competition on Holes 3#7 – $3,688.50 – NO WINNER – Includes holes 3 & 7. Next weeks amount is $3,759.00 ($3,688.50 + $70.50) – *ALL goes to the Winner*

25 Foot Putt $360.50 – No Winner last week. Next week’s putt will be $431.00 ($360.50 + $70.50) – 3 putters for next week –Scott Carruthers, Peter Moore, Al MacDonald – Putt off will happen July 13th

Please remember to bring cash, no debit or credit cards for Men’s Night entry.

Thank you to all that support the club weekly. A very big thank you to all our local sponsors for the 2023 season!!

Without their support, Men’s Night would not be the success it is today.

Karl Benstead
Latest posts by Karl Benstead (see all)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*