July 8, 2023 at 07:56
Weather:
- Today – A mix of sun and cloud with 60 percent chance of showers. Risk of thunderstorms this afternoon. High 20. UV index 6 or high.
- Tonight – A few clouds. Low 8.
North East Forest Fire Update:
- There are currently 32 (35 yesterday) active wildland fires in the Northeast Region, 1 is not under control, 4 are being held, 8 fires are under control and 19 are being observed.
- Chapleau 3 was confirmed on June 1. It is a 3,916 hectare wildland fire located 2 kilometres south of October Lake and 2.5 kilometres west of Vichaw Lake. It is being held.
- Chapleau 6 was confirmed on June 4. It is a 1,228 hectare wildland fire located 2.5 kilometres west of Morin Lake and 1 kilometre east of Bolkow Lake. It is being held.
- The fire hazard varies from low to high in the Cochrane Fire Management Area. The central portion of the region is showing a mostly low to moderate fire hazard this afternoon after precipitation swept through the area yesterday and overnight, while some portions of the Chapleau and Wawa sectors are showing a high hazard. Areas located from Bracebridge east to Barry’s Bay and south to Madoc are showing a moderate fire hazard value with an area centered around Bancroft with high fire hazard values.
News Tidbits:
- Many youth will be dissapointed as the labour shortage hits Camp McDougall. The camp (Thessalon) was a popular destination for children and teenagers in the summertime, has been operated by the United Church of Canada since 1960. They announced the closure on social media after an unsuccessful search for a head cook and lifeguards.
- Don’t forget to register for the annual Bill Rose Golf Tournament, Friday, July 14th
Latest posts by Brenda lee Stockton (see all)
- Morning News – July 8 - July 8, 2023
- Morning News – July 7 - July 7, 2023
- Morning News – July 6 - July 6, 2023