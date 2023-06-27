SE OPP – Impaired Driver Collides with parked boat trailer & vehicle

A motor vehicle collision has resulted in criminal charges for one individual. On June 16, 2023, shortly before 3:00 p.m., members of the Superior East Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) received a report that a vehicle had struck a boat trailer and nearby vehicle on Superior Avenue in Wawa. The suspect vehicle left the scene prior to police arrival.

Once on scene, officers were able to locate the vehicle driver. Investigation revealed the driver had consumed alcoholic beverages. As a result, Jeremy MORTIMER, 46 years-of-age, of Wawa was arrested and charged with the following:

Operation while Impaired – alcohol and drugs

Operation while Impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus)

Dangerous Operation

Failure to Stop after Accident

The accused was released from custody and is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice on July 10, 2023 in Wawa.