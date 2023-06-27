SE OPP – Impaired Charges Laid after reports of possible impaired driver

A traffic complaint from a concerned citizen has resulted in impaired charges for one individual. On June 20, 2023, shortly after 1:00 p.m., members of the Superior East Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) received a report of a possible impaired driver travelling around the town of Dubreuilville.

Officers located the suspect vehicle and investigation revealed the driver had consumed alcoholic beverages. As a result, Dalton HERTZ, 26 years-of-age, of Sault Ste. Marie was arrested and charged with the following:

Operation while Impaired – alcohol and drugs

Operation while Impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus)

The accused was released from custody and is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice on July 10, 2023 in Wawa.