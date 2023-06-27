Breaking News

SE OPP – Charges Laid after Multiple Property Crime Investigations in Chapleau

An individual from Chapleau is facing numerous charges following multiple property crime investigations.

On June 14, 2023, shortly before 12:00 p.m., members of the Superior East Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) were notified of a theft of bicycle from a residence on Monk Street in Chapleau. On June 19, 2023, shortly before 9:00 a.m., police were informed that an individual was observed in possession of the stolen bicycle, on a trail behind Monk Street. The individual fled the area prior to police arrival.

On June 17, 2023, shortly after 2:00 p.m., Superior East OPP was notified of a theft of an all-terrain vehicle from a residence on Lansdowne Street in Chapleau.

On June 20, 2023, shortly before 1:00 p.m., Superior East OPP was notified of two break and enter occurrences, which took place earlier in the month, on Connaught Street in Chapleau. That same day, police were notified of a theft of bicycle from a residence on Lorne Street in Chapleau.

Extensive police investigations revealed the same individual was responsible for all of these property-related offences. As a result, Xavier STONE, 32 years-of-age, of Chapleau has been arrested and charged with:

  • Break, Enter a place – two counts
  • Theft Under $5000
  • Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Under $5000 – two counts
  • Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Over $5000

 The accused was released from custody and is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice on July 10 and July 25, 2023 in Chapleau.

OPP
Latest posts by OPP (see all)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*