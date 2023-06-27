SE OPP – Charges Laid after Multiple Property Crime Investigations in Chapleau

An individual from Chapleau is facing numerous charges following multiple property crime investigations.

On June 14, 2023, shortly before 12:00 p.m., members of the Superior East Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) were notified of a theft of bicycle from a residence on Monk Street in Chapleau. On June 19, 2023, shortly before 9:00 a.m., police were informed that an individual was observed in possession of the stolen bicycle, on a trail behind Monk Street. The individual fled the area prior to police arrival.

On June 17, 2023, shortly after 2:00 p.m., Superior East OPP was notified of a theft of an all-terrain vehicle from a residence on Lansdowne Street in Chapleau.

On June 20, 2023, shortly before 1:00 p.m., Superior East OPP was notified of two break and enter occurrences, which took place earlier in the month, on Connaught Street in Chapleau. That same day, police were notified of a theft of bicycle from a residence on Lorne Street in Chapleau.

Extensive police investigations revealed the same individual was responsible for all of these property-related offences. As a result, Xavier STONE, 32 years-of-age, of Chapleau has been arrested and charged with:

Break, Enter a place – two counts

Theft Under $5000

Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Under $5000 – two counts

Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Over $5000

The accused was released from custody and is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice on July 10 and July 25, 2023 in Chapleau.