East Algoma OPP – 13 Drivers Stopped and Charged with Various Offenses

From June 19, 2023 to June 25, 2023, the East Algoma (Thessalon) Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) conducted multiple traffic stops on Highway 17 and Highway 548 within the communities of Thessalon, the Municipality of Huron Shores, Bruce Mines, Plummer Additional and St Joseph Townships.

OPP charged 12 drivers with Speeding (9), Careless (1), Driver Fail to Surrender Licence (1), and Permit Novice Driver in Contravention of Condition Restriction (1).

In addition, another driver was charged on June 20, 2023, shortly before 10:00 p.m., when police observed a westbound vehicle travelling at a high rate of speed on Highway 17 in the Municipality of Huron Shores (east of Station Road).

Police locked in a speed of over 160 km/hr in a posted 90 km/hr zone and a traffic stop was initiated west of the Town of Thessalon near Island View Drive.

A 57-year-old from Perth was charged with: Driving a Motor Vehicle at an excessive speed. The vehicle was towed and impounded for 14 days.

The accused is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Sault Ste Marie on August 2, 2023.

The OPP have also noticed that many motor vehicle operators continue to drive with expired licence plates which carries a fine of $110. Your vehicle must have a valid licence plate and be insured to drive legally in Ontario. Motor vehicle owners can attend any Service Ontario or go online at www.services.gov.on.ca to renew their plates.