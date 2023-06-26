East Algoma OPP – Charge Wanted Driver

On June 22, 2023 at approximately 3:30 p.m. East Algoma Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) officers were on patrol on Highway 17 near Pine Ridge Road when they recognized the driver of a Jeep who was wanted.

The Jeep turned on to Pine Ridge Road at a high rate of speed in attempt to evade police. The driver abruptly stopped at the end of the road and proceeded to walk away, ignoring the officer’s commands to stop. Police continued to speak to the uncooperative driver who was eventually arrested.

There was an arrest warrant out for the driver stemming from a theft-related incident on May 30, 2022. Subsequently, the driver was arrested and charged and the vehicle was also towed and impounded.

Joshua HANNES, 33 years-old, of Simcoe was charged with:

Dangerous operation

Obstruct Peace Officer

Operate vehicle for which permit suspended

Driving motor vehicle with open container of liquor

Possession property obtained by crime under $5000 (nineteen counts)

Possession property obtained by crime over $5000 (three counts)

The accused was scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice Bail Court in Blind River on June 23, 2023.