East Algoma OPP – Charge Wanted Driver

The East Algoma Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) is asking for assistance with regards to multiple bottles of perfume and cologne stolen from a retail store on Ontario Avenue in Elliot Lake.

On June 24, 2023, at approximately 2:20 p.m. three people entered the store and attended the cosmetic section. Two of the three distracted the employee while the third person stole approximately $1000 in cologne and perfume. Three persons of interest were caught on surveillance camera and police are looking for assistance in identifying them.

Anyone with information regarding the persons responsible for this incident should immediately contact the Ontario Provincial Police at 1-888-310-1122 or their nearest police authority.

Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or submit information online at: www.sudburycrimestoppers.com

You may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2000.