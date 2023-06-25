WILLOUGHAN, Glenn Lee

My name is Glenn Lee Willoughan, and I was born on December 13, 1956. For those who have known me, have known that I fought a long heroic battle with cancer and suddenly at my home on Monday, June 19, 2023. I have come to the end of my journey.

I am survived by my wife Luigina Willoughan and loving fur baby Bella, my three daughters, Pamela Willoughan-Furniss (Mike Furniss), Mandy McColgan (Ralph McColgan), Tiffany Beauvais (Patrick Beauvais). My grandchildren, Gianna and Talia Beauvais, Braeden and Emma McColgan, and Evan Willoughan-Eckford. My aunts, uncles, cousins, and many friends.

I was most known for my work ethic, passion for life, the love for my family, and friends.

Special thanks to Troy Dereski and Dr. Rassouli for all the palliative support provided these last few years. Thank you to all my family, friends, nurses, doctors, and community for the support shown throughout the years.

I lived each day to the fullest without any regrets.

Please join me at my last Willoughan Jamboree to be held at the Royal Canadian Legion, Branch #169, White River on Friday, June 30, 2023, at 11:00 am.

In lieu of flowers, any donations can be made to the Lady Dunn Health Centre – Palliative Care Program.

Arrangements entrusted to Kerry Funeral Home, Wawa.

“We’re here for a good time, not a long time…”