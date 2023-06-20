Getting ‘er Dunn Trivia Night

The Moore Family (Judy Page Moore, Marcel Provost, Mackenzie Moore, Pauline Rancourt, Connie Walsh and Elizabeth Kontschieder) got it DUNN on Friday night at the Legion Club Room and took top spot with their wide range of trivia knowledge.

16 teams, old, young and in between, battled for the honour of claiming to know the most about nothing and everything. The Moore Family prevailed and were delighted to take home the $500 prize.

It was wonderful to hear people laugh out loud and enjoy themselves so much. Another trivia night is in the works. The feedback was greatly appreciated and many of the suggestions will be implemented.

Thank you to our partner, the Royal Canadian Legion Branch 429, our generous sponsors, Trans Canada Chrysler, John’s Independent Grocer and volunteers for making this evening such a success.

SAVE THESE DATES

October 1 High Tea at Judy Page Moore Catering

High Tea at Judy Page Moore Catering November 4 Fall Flannel Frolic at the Michipicoten Memorial Community Centre

Watch for more details in the coming weeks.

Let’s keep getting ‘er Dunn!

“Generous Hearts ~ the key to a healthy future.