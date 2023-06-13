SE OPP – Wawa resident charged with Break & Enter

A local resident is facing criminal charges after their involvement in two incidents in two days.

On June 9, 2023, shortly before 10:00 a.m., members of the Superior East Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) were notified of a break and enter to a residence on Third Avenue in Wawa. As a result of the investigation, Jean-Guy FOURNIER, 67 years-of-age, of Wawa was arrested and charged with Break, Enter a Dwelling House.

The accused was released from custody with a scheduled court date of July 10, 2023 in Wawa.

On June 10, 2023, shortly before 6:00 p.m., members of the Superior East OPP Detachment were on general patrol on Broadway Avenue in Wawa, when they observed the accused breaching their release conditions. As a result of the investigation, FOURNIER was arrested and charged with Obstruct Peace Officer and Failure to Comply with Release Order.

The accused has been remanded into custody pending a bail hearing.