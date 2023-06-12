Thunder Bay OPP – Charges Laid after Collision

One individual is facing charges of Impaired Operation after members of the Thunder Bay Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) detachment responded to a report of a motor vehicle collision (MVC) on Highway 61.

On June 9, 2023, at approximately 11:00 p.m., members of the Thunder Bay OPP detachment and Superior North Emergency Medical Services (EMS) responded to a MVC on Highway 61. Upon arrival police located a single motor vehicle.

As a result of the investigation, Adam WELBY, 39-years-old, of Thunder Bay has been criminally charges with:

Adult Operation while Impaired – Alcohol and Drugs

The Accused received a 90-day Administrative Drivers Licence Suspension (ADLS) and a 7-day Vehicle Impoundment.

The accused was released from custody and is scheduled to appear in the Ontario Court of Justice in Thunder Bay on July 28, 2023.

The OPP is committed to road safety and encourage motorists to contact police at 1-888-310-1122 or 911 if you suspect impaired driving. You can also provide information anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online at www.ontariocrimestoppers.ca.