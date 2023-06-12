Morning News – June 12

Jun 12, 2023 at 07:56
Weather:
- Today – Showers. Amount 5 mm. Wind becoming northeast 20 km/h this morning. High 14. UV index 3 or moderate.
- Tonight – Rain. Amount 5 to 10 mm. Wind northeast 20 km/h gusting to 40. Low 10.
North East Forest Fire Update:
- There are 28 active wildland fires across the Northeast Region. Of these, 13 are not yet under control, 4 are being held, 1 is being observed, and 10 are under control.
- Wawa 3 is 6,678 hectares and is now being held. All Implementation Orders remain in effect, restricting travel in areas where active fire and fire suppression are taking place
- Chapleau 3 is located east of Chapleau and is currently 3,134 hectares in size and not under control. Values assessment and protection is ongoing. Helicopter bucket operations took place yesterday to work priority areas on the fire.
- The fire hazard remains high to extreme across the Northeast Region. We are seeing heavy smoke conditions in the Northeast Region due to a large number of fires in eastern Ontario and Quebec. Smoke drift is travelling as far as north of Timmins, down through Sudbury and past Parry Sound.
News tidbits:
- This morning in Ottawa, NDP MP Carol Hughes (Algoma-Manitoulin-Kapuskasing) and NDP MP Lori Idlout (Nunavut), joined by Indigenous Police Chiefs of Ontario will call for the government to uphold their commitments to First Nations and Inuit policing. The call comes in response to the government refusing to negotiate a new contract and forcing a take-it-or-leave-it approach. This has resulted in Treaty Three Police Service, Anishinabek Police Service, and the UCCM Anishnaabe Police Service going without funding and risks having 45 First Nation communities and over 30,000 people to be without a police force by the end of June.
