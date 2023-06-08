East Algoma OPP – Charges laid after bonfire in RFZ

On June 6, 2023, at approximately 4:30 p.m., the East Algoma Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) were called to assist the Elliot Lake Fire Department at a residence on Bennett Drive in relation to somebody having a bonfire during the current fire ban.

Police attended the residence and located a person in the backyard attempting to put the fire out. The owner of the residence was not aware this was going on and wanted the known person to leave the property. When asked to do so, the person refused and was therefore arrested and charged accordingly.

Darren HYATT, 55-years-old from Elliot Lake, was charged with:

Unlawfully start fire in a restricted fire zone

Fail to leave premises when directed

The accused was issued a Provincial Offences Act Notice for each offence. Having a fire during a restricted fire zone carries an $880 fine under the Forest Fires Prevention Act.