East Algoma OPP – 3 Teens charged after Vandalism Spree

On May 27, 2023, the East Algoma Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) received numerous calls in relation to vandalism to public and private property in Elliot Lake.

The first complainant reported that they had just confronted two males and a female causing damage to the mailboxes on Taylor Boulevard. A description and direction of travel were provided to police. Photos and video of the three were also posted on social media and provided to police. Throughout the day, numerous separate mischief occurrences at multiple locations were reported to police involving the same three people. This included spray-painted graffiti on bus stops, mailboxes, public parks property, fences, and personal vehicles. On May 28, 2023, police arrested the three people.

Cody MAJOR-ZAWACKI, 18-years-old, from Blind River, was charged with:

Mischief Under $5000 (three counts)

Utter threats to cause bodily harm or death

A 17-year-old, from Elliot Lake, was charged with:

Mischief under $5000 (nine counts)

Mischief over $5000

A 16-year-old, from Elliot Lake, was charged with:

Mischief under $5000 (nine counts)

Mischief over $5000

The accused persons are scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Elliot Lake on July 10, 2023.