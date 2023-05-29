White River Implements Municipal Fire Ban

Due to the current extremely dry conditions and lack of rainfall in the forecast: effective immediately, the Township of White River has temporarily suspended all burning permits and open burning within municipal boundaries.
The social media post states that the Township of White River will continue to monitor the weather situation on a daily basis and will notify the public when the municipal fire ban has been lifted.
