East Algoma OPP – Arrest made after Gun Call

On May 21, 2023, at approximately 6:15 p.m., the East Algoma Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) were called in relation to a report of a man with a gun at an apartment complex on Dunn Road in Elliot Lake.
The complainant reported a verbal argument ensued between numerous people in the parking lot. Then the male pointed a handgun at another person and made threats while doing so. The handgun was taken from the male who then departed on foot. Police located the male a short time later at a residence on Lauzon Crescent and an arrest was made.
David Jack (DJ) WILLETT, 32 years-old from Elliot Lake, was charged with:
- Pointing a firearm
- Possession of weapon for dangerous purpose
- Fail to comply with release order – other than to attend court
- Fail to comply with probation order (two counts)
The accused was scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice Bail Court in Sault Ste. Marie on May 23, 2023.
