East Algoma OPP – Arrest Made after Traffic Complaint

On May 12, 2023, at approximately 8:50 a.m. the East Algoma Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) received a possible impaired call regarding a vehicle all over the road on Forest Place in Elliot Lake.

Police located the grey pick-up truck a short time later on Frobel Drive. The driver was spoken to, who exhibited signs of impairment. As a result, the driver was arrested and the vehicle was towed and impounded.

Lisa Ann STEVENSON, 40 years-old, from Elliot Lake was charged with:

Operation while impaired – alcohol and drugs

Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus)

Operation while prohibited under the Criminal Code

Breach of Recognizance

Driving while under suspension

The accused is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Elliot Lake on July 10, 2023.

The OPP remind motorists that no amount of alcohol or drug is acceptable to consume and drive. Report impaired drivers. Should you observe a suspected impaired driver, please dial 911 or contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122.