Morning News – May 12

May 12, 2023 at 07:56
Weather:
- Today – Mainly sunny. Increasing cloudiness near noon. Fog patches dissipating this morning. High 22 except 16 near Lake Superior. UV index 7 or high.
- Tonight – Clearing. Wind becoming northeast 20 km/h before morning. Low 9.
North East Forest Fire Update:
- Timmins District #1 is one hectare and is not yet under control. The fire is located along the eastern shore of Low Lake, and west of Highway 144.
- The fire hazard is moderate to high across the Northeast Region this afternoon.
News Tidbits:
- Celebrate Mother’s Day with free fishing this weekend. Remember all conservation licence catch limits, size limits, sanctuaries and all other fishing regulations and rules still apply.
Provincial Announcements:
- Michael Parsa, Minister of Children, Community and Social Services, will be joined by Michael Ford, Minister of Citizenship and Multiculturalism in Scarborough at 9 a.m.
- Premier Doug Ford will be joined by Caroline Mulroney, Minister of Transportation, and Todd Smith, Minister of Energy in Oshawa at 10 a.m.
- John Jordan, Parliamentary Assistant to the Minister of Long-Term Care, and Andrew Dowie, MPP for Windsor—Tecumseh in Tecumseh at 11 a.m.
