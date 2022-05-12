Morning News – May 12

May 12, 2025 at 07:56
Weather: Significant Rainfall Expected
- Today – Showers with risk of a thunderstorm. Local amount 20 to 30 mm. Wind south 20 km/h gusting to 40 increasing to 40 gusting to 60 near noon then becoming southwest 20 gusting to 40. Temperature steady near 15. UV index 3 or moderate.
- Tonight – Mainly cloudy. 30 percent chance of showers changing to 70 percent chance of showers after midnight. Risk of a thunderstorm overnight. Temperature steady near 14.
COVID Statistics
|Current
|Previous
|Change from previous report
|Tested
|260,829
|260,500
|329
|Confirmed Cases
|8,263
|8,239
|24
|Confirmed Cases in 2022
|6,059
|6,035
|24
|Active cases
|215
|208
|7
|Resolved
|8,048
|8,031
|17
|*Deceased
|54
|53
|o
|Deceased in 2022
|33
|32
|o
|Central & East Algoma
|832
|825
|7
|Elliot Lake & Area
|437
|435
|2
|North Algoma
|290
|289
|1
|Sault Ste. Marie & Area
|6,704
|6,690
|14
Forest Fire Update:
There were five new wildland fires, with fourteen fires now in the Northeast Region. Local fires are:
- Wawa 1: 0.1 hectare, west of Regan (east of Mobert)
- Chapleau 2: 60 hectare fire, 2.5 kilometres south of Hwy 101 and 6 kilometres west of Foleyet. It is not under control
- SSM 4: 58.7 (was 27.7) hectare fire located north of Camp 7 Bay of Matinenda lake. Being held.
- SSM 5: 50 (was 40) hectare fire located along the beach in the Garden River First Nation on the west side of Ojibway Park. Under control.
- SSM 6, 7, 8: out
News Tidbits:
- Queen Fans will be excited with this news! Queen: It’s a Kinda Magic is doing a national tour from May 4th to 12 August 12, 2022, and on May 22nd will perform at the Sault Community Theatre Centre. A great way to kick off Victoria Day Long Weekend.
- Sault Search and Rescue will be fundraising Friday from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. and Saturday from 10 p.m. to 6 p.m., shoppers can donate at Canadian Tire, the Metro in Churchill Plaza, or the Tim Hortons on Trunk and Boundary. Although this is in the Soo, if you are shopping there this weekend, you may wish to throw a little in their pot. Sault Search & Rescue has been a big part of the Wawa Salmon Derby since its inception 40 years ago,
