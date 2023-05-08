Breaking News

East Algoma OPP – Male arrested again in on-going harassment complaints

On April 30, 2023, the East Algoma Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) executed a search warrant at a residence on McQuarrie Place in Elliot Lake and arrested a person again in relation to on-going harassment complaints.

The complainant reported the neighbour taking pictures and video of them when he was on conditions not to. There is a long history of on-going harassment from the neighbour who was previously charged. As a result of the warrant execution, the neighbour was arrested again and numerous electronic devices were seized.

Jeffrey CLARK, 66 years-old, from Elliot Lake, was charged with two counts Criminal Harassment – beset and watch complainant.

The accused was scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice Bail Court in Blind River on May 1, 2023.

OPP
Latest posts by OPP (see all)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*