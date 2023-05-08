East Algoma OPP – Male arrested again in on-going harassment complaints

On April 30, 2023, the East Algoma Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) executed a search warrant at a residence on McQuarrie Place in Elliot Lake and arrested a person again in relation to on-going harassment complaints.

The complainant reported the neighbour taking pictures and video of them when he was on conditions not to. There is a long history of on-going harassment from the neighbour who was previously charged. As a result of the warrant execution, the neighbour was arrested again and numerous electronic devices were seized.

Jeffrey CLARK, 66 years-old, from Elliot Lake, was charged with two counts Criminal Harassment – beset and watch complainant.

The accused was scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice Bail Court in Blind River on May 1, 2023.