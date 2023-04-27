East Algoma OPP – Looking to Identify Driver & Vehicle

The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) East Algoma Crime Unit is requesting the public’s assistance in identifying a driver/owner of a vehicle that may have been travelling on Highway 17 in the Bruce Mines area on January 20, 2023.

On that date, shortly after 9:00 p.m., members from the East Algoma Detachment responded to a fatal collision in which 36-year-old Alicia FAULKNER was killed by a vehicle on Highway 17, east of Bruce Mines.

Investigators are looking for a vehicle, believed to be a 2016 – 2018 red Chevrolet Silverado (possibly crew or double cab) with a black, red, and white snowmobile in the bed of the pickup truck (possibly a Polaris Indy).

The driver is described as being a stocky male, wearing a long blue sleeve shirt.

The East Algoma OPP Crime Unit, with assistance from the OPP Traffic Incident Management Enforcement (TIME) Team and Sault Ste Marie OPP Forensic Identification Services, is continuing the investigation, under the direction of the OPP Criminal Investigation Branch, in conjunction with the Office of the Chief Coroner for Ontario and Ontario Forensic Pathology Service.

The OPP is appealing for possible dash cam footage from anyone who may have been travelling on Highway 17 near Green Bay Road, west of the Town of Bruce Mines around the time of the incident. The footage can be uploaded to the following link: https://ontarioprovincialpolice.ca.evidence.com/axon/citizen/public/bruce_mines.

If you were in the area and rendered assistance at the time of the collision or have any information, please contact the Ontario Provincial Police at 1-888-310-1122.

Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Ontario Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or submit information online at www.ontariocrimestoppers.com, where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2000.