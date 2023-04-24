WFD Called to two incidents today

Late this afternoon, the Wawa Fire Department was called to an incident at the playset behind the Cenotaph in Queen’s Park. A firefighter could be seen carrying an extrication tool ‘jaws of life’ to one of the playsets. It appeared as if a child was possibly entangled in a piece of one of the playsets. There didn’t appear to be any injuries as an ambulance was not called to the scene.

An hour later the WFD was called to an apartment complex on Algoma. Smoke detectors were activated, and firefighters were observed carrying a fan into the building. Once the smoke was cleared from the building, firefighters removed the fan and left the scene.