Nipigon OPP Warn Residents to be Bear Safe

Members of the Nipigon and Schreiber Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Detachments are reminding residents to be conscious of increased bear activity during the spring months.

April is the beginning of bear season and with it comes an increase in bear sightings in urban areas. As bears wake up after a winter of hibernation, they are faced with a scarcity of natural food sources, leading black bears to forage for food in garbage cans and bird feeders.

Top tips for preventing bears from visiting your neighborhood include:

Storing garbage in waste containers with tight-fitting lids

Putting out garbage only on the morning of pickup

Filling bird feeders, including seed, suet and nectar, only during the winter when bears are hibernating.

Cleaning food residue and grease from outdoor barbecue grills after each use

Keeping pet food indoors.

Bears that enter your community are not necessarily a threat, but it is important to know who to call during a bear encounter. For non-emergencies, the province operates a toll-free Bear Wise reporting line (1-866-514-2327). The line is open 24/7 from April 1 to November 30 to provide useful information and best practices.

If a bear is posing an immediate threat by exhibiting threatening or aggressive behavior, call 911 or your local police.