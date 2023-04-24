Manitouwadge OPP – Driver Charged with Impaired after Collision

Members of the Manitouwadge Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Detachment have arrested and charged one individual with impaired operation.

On April 20, 2023, shortly after 3:30 a.m., members of the Manitouwadge OPP Detachment responded to a traffic complaint of a single motor vehicle collision on Manitou Road in the Town of Manitouwadge.

Through investigation, it was determined that the driver of the motor vehicle had been impaired by alcohol. The driver was subsequently placed under arrest and transported to the Manitouwadge OPP Detachment for further testing.

As a result, Matthew ALEXANDER, 28-years-old, of Manitouwadge, has been arrested and charged under the Criminal Code with:

Operation While Impaired – Alcohol and Drugs

Operation While Impaired – Blood Alcohol Concentration (80 plus)

The accused was released from custody and is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Manitouwadge on August 2, 2023, to answer to the above charges.

The OPP remains committed to taking alcohol/drug-impaired drivers off our roads through enforcement and public education. If you suspect that someone is driving while impaired by alcohol or drugs, it is important to call 9-1-1 to report it.