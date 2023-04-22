Marathon OPP – Traffic Complaint finds Impaired Driver

One individual is facing numerous Criminal Code and Highway Traffic Act charges following a traffic complaint.

On April 20, 2023, shortly before 3:30 p.m., members of the Marathon Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Detachment responded to a traffic complaint of a motor vehicle driving erratically and travelling at high rates of speed on Highway 17. Officers subsequently located the vehicle and initiated a traffic stop.

Through investigation, it was determined that the driver of the motor vehicle had been impaired by alcohol. The driver was transported to the Marathon OPP Detachment for further testing.

As a result, Jordan COUCH, 39-years-old, of Fowler has been arrested and charged with:

Dangerous Operation

Operation While Impaired – Alcohol

Operation While Impaired – Blood Alcohol Concentration (80 plus)

Breach of Recognizance

Drive Motor Vehicle – Perform Stunt

Have Care or Control of Vehicle with Cannabis in Open Original Packaging

Driving Motor Vehicle with Open Container of Liquor

Drive Motor Vehicle – No Licence

Possess Unmarked Fine Cut Tobacco

The accused is being held in custody and is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Marathon later to answer to the above charges.

The OPP remains committed to taking alcohol/drug-impaired drivers off our roads through enforcement and public education. If you suspect that someone is driving while impaired by alcohol or drugs, it is important to call 9-1-1 to report it.