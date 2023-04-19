Schreiber OPP – Two Youths sent to Hospital after altercation with multiple dogs

Two youths were located with serious and life-altering injuries after an altercation with multiple dogs in the community of Terrace Bay.

On April 16, 2023, at approximately 3:00 p.m., members of the Schreiber Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Detachment and Superior North Emergency Medical Services (EMS) responded to reports of an altercation involving youth and multiple dogs. Officers arrived and located two youths with serious and life-altering injuries. Another individual was located with minor injuries.

One individual was taken to the hospital via ORNGE and the other was transported by Superior North EMS to the hospital to be treated for their injuries.

The Schreiber OPP also confirm that there is no further threat to public safety.

Members of the Schreiber OPP Detachment are committed to public safety. Officers value your contribution to building safe communities. If you have information regarding this occurrence or any occurrence, please contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122. If you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-822-8477 (TIPS).