First United Church Wawa – Second Sunday of Easter

Acts 2:22-32 – The topic for the message was “We are seeds”. The Israelites were a colonized people under the Roman Empire. They had been captives of the Babylonian Empire 600 years before Jesus came and they were still under the law of another empire right up to the time of Jesus’ teaching and death.

There is a Mexican proverb that goes. “They tried to bury us. They didn’t know we were seeds.” This expresses the life and faith of the ancient Hebrews. The resurrection of Jesus was an event that showed hope that in the darkest time we can be like seeds and sprout towards the Kingdom of God. God is calling us today to stand before the hopeless Christians to proclaim the hope of resurrection. We are seeds, no hardship of adversity can corrupt us. Rather, we sprout hope for a new possibility in difficult situations. We are signs of Jesus’ resurrection. Nothing can take away the hope of God from us. Even death cannot separate us from the love of God in Jesus Christ. In life, in death, in life beyond death, God is with us. We are not alone. May God bless us and give us the courage to become seeds of hope in the Church today.

Bible Study with Lectionary: 1:30 p,m, Thurs. April 20th in the Family Room. All welcome to join.

Thrift Shop: April 27th – May 1st Donations received until we are full, and that time is fast approaching.