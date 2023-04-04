FAIRBROTHER, Douglas George

November 20, 1928 – March 28, 2023

It is with great sadness we announce the passing of Douglas George Fairbrother, on Tuesday, March 28, 2023.

He is survived by Avice, his loving wife of 69 years, his children Andrew (Carla), Jacqueline (Peter), Lindy (Jeremy), grandchildren Jaysen (Cindy), Joshua, Gabriel (Christine), Jenna (Braden), Alexa (Dave), Kinsey, Jacob (Taylor), Matthew (Lauren), 6 great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.

Doug was born November 20, 1928, in the village of Hook Norton, Oxfordshire, England. His father was a Railway Station Master, so Doug’s life would forever be influenced by trains. He attended Hereford Cathedral School, and then spent a few years in Egypt, as a soldier in the British Army. In 1953, he married Cicely Avice Royle, and 8 years later, they emigrated to Canada. He worked as a Reformatory Guard in Elliot Lake, then as an O.P.P. Officer in Wawa until 1967, finally moving to the Sault to work for the Federal Government.

Doug was a handyman, fixing everything around the house and he loved working on cars, especially his 1977 MGB. He was a member of Root River Golf Course, golfing well into his 80’s, and was an avid gardener and bird watcher. Doug will be remembered for his sense of humour. There was always a funny story to go with anything he did!

Thank you to all who supported our family during this time, especially Douglas’ thoughtful neighbours, and the caring staff at Apple II, F.J. Davey Home. Memorial donations may be made to the Sault Ste. Marie Alzheimer Society or Sault Ste. Marie Humane Society (Payable online or by cheque).

Visit www.osullivanfuneralhome.com. to leave condolences for the family. Arrangements entrusted to O’Sullivan Funeral Home and Cremation Centre, 215 St. James St, SSM 705-759-8456.