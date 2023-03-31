2022 – 2023 Curling Season Summary

Wednesday was a busy evening at the Curling Rink with both Ladies and Men’s Curling Playoffs being contested. There was some great competition on the ice and great companionship after the games.
The Mixed Curling Club finished their season Thursday evening. The Mixed Curling Season was split into two (2) Sections – statistics shown for both sections.
All Regular Season Curling in all Leagues are now completed. This was the first full season of curling in several years and it was great to be able to get back into a regular program. Thanks to all of the individuals who made the season so successful – players, volunteers, media, MMCC staff and supporters.
Don’t forget the Men’s 73rd Bonspiel begins this evening at 7:00 pm and continues to Sunday with the Championship games.
SUMMARY 2022 – 2023 CURLING SEASON
Ladies Curling
|Regular Season
|Playoffs
|1st Place
|Team Leschishin
|Team Bussineau
|2nd Place
|Team Bussineau
|Team Bonitzke
Men’s Curling
|Regular Season
|Playoffs
|1st Place
|Team Terris
|Team Fahrer
|2nd Place
|Team Fahrer
|Team Mitrikas
Mixed Curling
Second Round of Mixed Curling Season (January 26th to March 30, 2023)
|Team
|Rank
|Wins
|G.P.
|TERRIS, Tom
|1
|7
|8
|McCOY, Joe
|2
|6
|8
|BUCKELL, Chris
|3
|5
|8
|FAHRER, Tom
|3
|5
|8
|HALL, Dave
|3
|5
|8
|STOYCHEFF, Peter
|6
|2
|8
|SMIT, Brandon
|7
|1
|8
|SWITZER, Anya
|7
|1
|8
First Round of Mixed Curling Season (November to January 19th)
|Team
|Rank
|Wins
|G.P.
|FAHRER, Tom
|1
|8
|9
|TERRIS, Tom
|2
|7
|9
|McCOY, Joe
|3
|6
|9
|BUCKELL, Chris
|4
|4
|9
|SWITZER, Anya
|4
|4
|9
|HALL, Dave
|6
|3
|9
|STOYCHEFF, Peter
|6
|3
|8
|SMIT, Brandon
|8
|0
|8
