Community Strong Festival Announce Marathon as Boston Qualifier Event

We are pleased to announce that our marathon event taking place on Sunday, June 25th during the Community Strong Festival weekend will be a Certified Boston Qualifier Marathon.

Why not make this a family weekend? The Community Strong Festival (June 24-25th weekend) will consist of a variety of races over the course of the weekend as well as many family activities including a 5km colour run, 10km, half-marathon, marathon, and for those ready to test their abilities a BP61km run in Sault Ste. Marie. A new addition this year is the DU283! A run and bike race event consisting of a run/bike/run. This is also an event for all ages with various race courses for all levels and abilities. Register for the marathon and race to qualify for the Boston Marathon, use it as a stand-alone event to run your personal best, set a personal record over the distance, or sign up for a fun day out being active with your family.

The Community Strong Festival event is designed to raise desperately needed funds and bring awareness to physical and mental health issues in our community. All monies collected will remain local and be shared equally between the AFS Foundation and the Sault Ste. Marie YMCA.

To register for the event please visit https://www.saultstrong.ca/ or for more information about race day contact [email protected]

To stay up-to-date on the details as we closer to race day and for more information, please visit our social media pages: Facebook (Community Strong Festival) and Instagram (SaultStrong).

Various levels of sponsorship are available. For a list of sponsorship opportunities, please contact Natasha Collett at (705) 945-5718 x 232 or [email protected]